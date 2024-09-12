Assam Police Arrest Sumi Borah And Tarkik Borah In Stock Market Investment Scam

JORHAT: In a significant turn of event, Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah has been finally apprehended by the Assam Police in Jorhat.

The duo had been on the run since the last 10 days after their involvement in a multi-crore trading scam came to light.

As per reports, IGP Partha Sarathi Mahanta gave the orders to arrest the couple who are currently being interrogated by the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police.

The duo were nabbed after investigations found them to be connected with a stock market trading scam where many investors have lost huge sums of money.