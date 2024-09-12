Assam Police Arrest Sumi Borah And Tarkik Borah In Stock Market Investment Scam

JORHAT: In a significant turn of event, Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah has been finally apprehended by the Assam Police in Jorhat.
The duo had been on the run since the last 10 days after their involvement in a multi-crore trading scam came to light.
As per reports, IGP Partha Sarathi Mahanta gave the orders to arrest the couple who are currently being interrogated by the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police.
The duo were nabbed after investigations found them to be connected with a stock market trading scam where many investors have lost huge sums of money.
The cops have so far abstained from disclosing the total amount of money involved in this massive scandal that has sent shockwaves in the world of financing and has taken a huge toll on the optimism about regional trading markets.
A detailed probe is underway to unravel the full extent of this massive financial crime and identify any other individuals who may be linked to it.
Sumi Borah and Tarkik Borah are currently under the custody of the police and are soon expected to be produced before a court in Dibrugarh.
The Dibrugarh police are likely to hold a press conference this morning to address this matter.
Meanwhile, earlier yesterday, Sumi Borah posted a video on social media where she made an emotional appeal to persuade about her innocence.
The popular Assamese actress claimed to be innocent by saying that she has done nothing wrong and went on to complain that she was being unfairly targeted and harassed.
She had also publicly announced her decision to surrender along with her husband Tarkik Borah in the video.
Their call comes in the wake of Dibrugarh police slapping a "most wanted" notice against Sumi Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah, and two others said to be her brother and sister-in-law over their alleged involvement in the Rs 2,200 crore online trading scam.