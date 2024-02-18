Assam: Security lapses at National Security Act cell in Dibrugarh Central jail, smartphone, spy-cam pen, pen drives, speakers etc recovered

DIBRUGARH: In a major security lapse, spy-camera, smartphone and other staff were recovered from the NSA cell in Dibrugarh Central jail on Saturday where ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh and his nine associates were kept. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Assam DGP GP Singh said, “On receipt of Information about unauthorised activities taking place in NSA cell, additional CCTV cameras were installed in public area of NSA Block. Inputs received confirmed unauthorized activities, based on which jail staff searched the premise of NSA Cell early this morning, leading to recovery of smartphone with SIM, keypad phone, TV remote with keyboard, spy-cam pen, pen drives, Bluetooth headphone & speakers and smart watch which were lawfully seized by jail staff. Source of these unauthorized articles and mode of induction is being ascertained. Further lawful action is being taken and steps being taken to prevent recurrence.”

On April 23, 2024, Amritpal Singh was brought to the Dibrugarh Central jail after Punjab police arrested him from Moga district of Punjab. It may be mentioned here that radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh has been booked under the National Security Act (NSA). The nine associates of Amritpal Singh, who are also lodged at the Dibrugarh jail in Assam, have also been booked under NSA. The nine associates of Amritpal Singh who were booked under NSA are- Daljeet Singh Kalsi, Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Basant Singh and Gurinderpal Singh Aujla.

