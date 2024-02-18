Assam: Bodoland University wins Bodoland University Youth Festival quiz competition

KOKRAJHAR: Bodoland University won the Bodoland University Youth Festival quiz competition in the ongoing Bodoland University Youth Festival held at the university campus in Kokrajhar. Kokrajhar Government College won the second position while Science College Kokrajhar stood third position.

Manas Pratim Sarma, Editor, Regional News Unit, All India Radio, Guwahati moderated the event as quiz master with dexterity and conceptualized by Debajyoti Biswas, head of department, English Bodoland University. Altogether 25 colleges affiliated to Bodoland University took part in the event, of which 7 team made it to final.

In the finale, trio of Subrata Shil, Diganta Kumar Roy and Nabaraj Barak of Bodoland University won the first prize while Abhijit Dey, Ronit Chauhan and Sahadev Suri from Kokrajhar Government College stood second and Kanaklal Narzary, Dipan Kr Saha and Dareetiman Saha from Science College Kokrajhar won the third position.

