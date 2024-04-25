Assam: Security Measures Tightened as Karimganj Prepares for Assembly Elections

GUWAHATI: As Karimganj assembly elections approach on horizon, decisive steps taken by authorities are in place. The aim is to maintain sanctity and fairness of electoral process is maintained. The district is situated along the border with Bangladesh. This location presents unique challenges.

Heightened security measures are therefore needed. These measures safeguard the democratic exercise. The Border Security Force are mobilized for vigilance along the Indian-Bangladesh border. BSF personnel have been tasked with this crucial mission.

The primary objective for the BSF personnel is to seal the boundary and to prevent unauthorized entry and activities. These could potentially influence the electoral outcome. Enhancement of forces is also in place. The goal here is to bolster security arrangements.

The assignment is to ensure a conducive environment. This environment is necessary for free and fair elections. Forces have been deployed in greater numbers for this task. Their task is crucial to the success of the elections.

District Commissioner Returning Officer, Mridul Yadav addressed the media. He signaled the culmination of the election campaign as of 5 pm on Wednesday. He reassured the public of the administration's commitment. Their commitment was to undertake necessary measures to facilitate a peaceful electoral process. Yadav highlighted the deployment of security personnel. He also highlighted the deployment of polling officials across the district. He stressed on meticulous planning undertaken to ensure smooth conduct.

1058 booth centers are in Karimganj. Of the centers, 98 polling stations received personnel for duties. The remaining stations are scheduled for dispatch by April 25th. Notably, 94 of polling centers have been identified as critical. This warrants deployment of additional security personnel. This is as per the directives of Election Commission. In addition, district election office established 11 model booths. These booths are to serve as exemplars of efficiency. Also, they serve as exemplars of transparency.

With a remarkable initiative geared towards inclusivity, BSF has made a pledge to extend help to citizens of India stationed in four villages. These villages are located outside the border fencing in No-Man's land areas. Their assistance targets facilitation. They aim for facilitation of these citizens' involvement in the electoral process. The aim is to ensure that these citizens' voices are heard. It is, despite facing logistical hurdles.

Numbering 80 in total, polling centers have been erected. They have been positioned within close vicinity to the international border. The importance of security arrangements is reiterated in these delicate areas. The aforementioned reiterations are made as Karimganj hunkers down. It readies itself for the imminent assembly elections.