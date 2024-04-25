Lost Your Voter ID Card? Here's How You Can Still Vote in Lok Sabha Elections

NEW DELHI: Amid the Lok Sabha elections sweeping through India, citizens are preparing to vote. They are ready to elect representatives to the Parliament. The polling's first phase started on April 19. Subsequent phases are planned until June 1. There is a scheduled counting of votes. It's planned for June 4.

Being a primary requirement for voters, a voter ID card is integral. Election Commission (EC) issues these. These cards bear a unique 10-digit alphanumeric Electoral Photo Identity Card Number. Yet, worry is unnecessary for individuals who have misplaced physical voter ID cards. They have the capacity to take part in the polling process.

Election Commission maintains a certain rule. It states that any citizen of India above age 18 is eligible for casting votes in Lok Sabha elections. A voter ID card deemed lost isn't a major hindrance. Alternative identification documents can be presented at polling booth. A selection of such documents includes passports, Aadhaar cards and PAN cards also count. Driving licenses, MNREGA cards and ID cards offered by both central and state government employees are also accepted. These are among many other possible identifying documents.

Those not on voter list can use provisions for online and offline registration. One can do online registration. This is by filling out 'Form 6' on ECI website. One must provide details and upload documents. The status of application can be tracked using reference number.

For offline registration, one needs Form 6. One can obtain this from Election Registration Offices or Booth Level Officers. This should be submitted with documents. Documents like Aadhar card, PAN card, utility bill, ration card, or birth certificate.

Online registration starts with ensuring eligibility. Eligibility includes being 18 years by January 1st of year when voter list is updated. One should have passport sized photo. One needs to prove age. One needs birth certificate for this. Also, proving address is important. Aadhaar card, bank passbook, APL/BPL cards, or letters from organizations are required for this.