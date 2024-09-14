Assam: Seminar on creative writing and literature held in North Lakhimpur College

LAKHIMPUR: As part of the programme initiated by Asom Prakashan Parishad to create an environment suitable for intellectual and literary practices among students in higher educational institutions, a seminar on creative writing was held in North Lakhimpur College on Friday. The event which was organized by North Lakhimpur College unit of ‘Prakash Sahitya’ was inaugurated by Mihir Deuri, the editor of ‘Prakash’. “Responding to the dream of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and inspiration of Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu with regard to strengthening the intellectual environment among the students pursuing higher education and their love for studying books, units of ‘Prakash Sahitya’ have been formed in the universities and colleges across the state. As per plans chalked out by Pramod Kalita, secretary of Asom Prakashan Parishad, College Book Fairs, workshops on creative writing etc. were held in the colleges. More than hundred students took part in the North Lakhimpur College event, which has been held today as part of such initiatives. It’s a ray of hope for us,” Mihir Deuri said.

Attending the event as distinguished guest, North Lakhimpur College Principal Dr. Biman Chandra Chetia said that Asom Prakashan Parishad has undertaken an admirable and important initiative to accelerate the the “Grantha Aandolan” and academic development. “It will enable students to discover new subjects and provide them opportunity to be inspired with creativity”, Dr. Chetia said. Then Dibrugarh University Professor, Dr. Lakshmipriya Gogoi delivered lecture as a resource person on the topic of “New Genre of Story and Novel”. She made an analysis on how social circumstances throughout the world create new trends in literature. Linguistic hegemony, political and economic colonialism, the realities of social life of neglected people enrich literature in new directions. At the same time, the conflicts and philosophies of personal life, emotions, human values, and human relationships also shape literature with new thoughts and ideas”, Dr Gogoi added. The seminar was also attended by Dr. Satyakam Barthakur, Professor, Dibrugarh University and poet-critic as resource person on “Theory of Literature and Critical Literature. He said that literature and literary theories are shaped by the past, present and future of society. Theory is usually the basis of a previous concept. On this basis, the next concept is formed. Criticism, on the other hand, is the next stage of literary creation. This is because literary criticism comes into play only after literary publication. But it is perhaps rarely the case that one should write literature only after reading theory or with theory in front of one. However, the literature is analyzed on the basis of previous theories. Theory and criticism are interrelated with creative literature”, Dr. Barthakur added while analyzing Assamese literature in the context of world literature.

Dr Arindam Sarmah, Head of the Department of English, Shoyduar College, delivered lecture on “Poetry Writing and Its Concept”. The event was moderated by poet-writer Navajyoti Pathak and the concluding speech was delivered by Dr. Arabinda Rajkhowa, Convener of Prakash Sahitya, North Lakhimpur College Unit and Head of Assamese Department of the college and a noted columnist-cum-critic. He said the implementation of such programme at university and college levels has shown new possibilities for the academic field. Dr. Rajkhowa said that such programmes will inspire and make the new learners of language and literature responsible for the future of the nation. The event was attended by Dr. Dhananjan Kalita, Dr. Dhiraj Patar, Munmi Dutta Rajkhowa, Kriparekha Gogoi, Prarthana Dutta, Khagen Pegu and other professors of the college.

Also Read: DHSK College Health and Hygiene Cell Organizes Awareness Programs on Crucial Health Issues Among Students

Also Watch: