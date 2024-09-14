DHSK College Health and Hygiene Cell Organizes Awareness Programs on Crucial Health Issues Among Students

DIBRUGARH: The Health and Hygiene Cell of DHSK College, Dibrugarh, organized two consecutive programs aimed at raising awareness on crucial health issues among students and faculty members.

The first event, held in collaboration with the Department of Psychology, was an international talk on Mental Health and Productivity. The program began at 11:30 am and featured Dr Daisy Lakharu, a Senior Public Health Expert and Life Transformation Coach from Geneva, Switzerland, as the resource person. The session highlighted the importance of mental health in enhancing productivity and provided valuable insights into managing stress and improving overall well-being.

The event saw an impressive turnout with a fully packed hall of students, faculty members from the Departments of Psychology led by the Head of Department, Upasana Dutta and Political Science, and members of the Health and Hygiene Cell. Distinguished attendees included Dr. P.D. Goswami, Vice Principal of DHSK College, Dr. Anup Jyoti Bharali, Coordinator of IQAC, Dr. L. Doungel, Head of the Department of Political Science, Anjumoni, Head of the Department of Assamese, and Ms. Urmila Ramchiary of the Department of Philosophy.

The second program was an awareness seminar on Eye Donation, jointly organized by Drishti Netralaya, Health and Hygiene Cell, Bharat Vikash Parishad, and the Department of Political Science, DHSK College. Dr. Ramesh Agarwalla, proprietor of Drishti Netralaya, Dibrugarh, led the session along with his team and Moitree Bhomick, Secretary of Bharat Vikash Parishad. The program commenced with a warm welcome by Dr L. Doungel, Head and Associate Professor of the Department of Political Science, who expressed his gratitude to Drishti Netralaya for their initiative in promoting such an important cause.

Both sessions were marked by active participation from the students, who engaged in lively discussions and queries. A notable highlight of the Eye Donation Awareness seminar was the encouraging response from several students who signed the ‘eye donation pledge’ card, reflecting their commitment to this noble cause.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Anjumoni Phukan, Joint Coordinator, Health and Hygiene Cell, DHSK College.

MP Dilip Saikia rejuvenates party workers to speed up membership drive

DHUBRI, Sept 13: MP Dilip Saikia rejuvenates party workers to speed up the membership drive in Dhubri at Kalibari Auditorium on Friday. Saikia is in charge of ten districts of western Assam including Dhubri to review and boost the party workers’ morale to fulfil the target of 100 per cent membership enrollment by September 25.

At the start of his speech, Saikia recalled the contribution of Dr. Pannalal Oswal who being president of Dhubri district BJP cemented a strong platform for the party in the 90s, but was cruelly silenced by anti-national forces in 1999. MP of Mangaldoi, Saikia also tried to motivate the party on the line of Pt. Dindayal Upadhyay’s policy of membership.

“ Pt. Dindayal Upadhyay’s policy is to make them members who are sitting on the opposition infusing BJP’s ideology of nation first and national integration”, Saikia exhorted the party workers.

Saikia while analysing the present drive of membership said that in the last parliament poll, the BJP secured approximately 1,80,000 votes from three assembly constituencies - Dhubri, Gauripur and Golakganj, but till yesterday total members h enrollment was 43,468. “Gear up for the membership drive and fulfil the target set by Dhubri district body and try to go beyond that,” Saikia appealed.

The meeting was also addressed by former party legislator, Ashwani Roy Sarkar while it was presided over by Dhubri District BJP president, Prosenjit Dutta.

Also Read: Assam: AK-47 stickers on stolen bike leads to capture of 2 thieves

Also Watch: