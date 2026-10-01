Assam: Seminar on distance and online education held at Bilasipara College

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: A seminar titled 'Distance and Online Education of Gauhati University: An Intellectual Revolution' was organised at the Dr Banikanta Kakati Library of Bilasipara College under the initiative of the Centre for Distance and Online Education, Gauhati University, on Wednesday. Addressing the seminar as a resource person, Bilasipara College Principal Dr Biswajit Biswas spoke in detail about the importance and relevance of distance and online education in the present era.

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