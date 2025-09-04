Tezpur University opens admissions for distance and online courses

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Tezpur University’s Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) has opened online applications for its Autumn 2025 session, offering a range of postgraduate and diploma programmes designed for working professionals, students in remote areas, and lifelong learners.

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the programs now feature revised credit structures along with multiple entry and exit options, providing learners greater academic flexibility.

“The University ensures that every learner receives constant academic monitoring and dedicated support throughout their studies, making the learning experience both flexible and guided,” said Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University.

Courses offered include Post Graduate programs such as MA in Sociology, MA in English, and MA in Mass Communication and Journalism. Diploma options are available in Child Rights and Governance, Human Resource Management, and Environmental and Disaster Management.

All programmes are recognized by the University Grants Commission – Distance Education Bureau (UGC-DEB), guaranteeing nationwide acceptance and credibility.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website: www.tezu.ernet.in/tu_codl

