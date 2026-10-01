Assam: Seminar on Indian Knowledge System held at Tyagbir Hem Baruah College, Jamugurihat

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JAMUGURIHAT: A state-level seminar on 'Indian Knowledge System' was organised at Tyagbir Hem Baruah College, Jamugurihat, on Wednesday. The seminar aimed at highlighting the richness of India's intellectual and cultural heritage and exploring the relevance of traditional knowledge in contemporary education and society.

Dr Manisha Bhattacharya, Principal, Paschim Guwahati College; Dr Debahari Talukdar, Director, Gauhati University Centre for Distance and Online Education; and Dr Papul Changmai, Associate Professor, Assam Don Bosco University, participated as resource persons. Dr Ajit Hazarika, Principal of Tyagbir Hem Baruah College, delivered a welcome address.

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