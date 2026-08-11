RTV Vice-Chancellor to Deliver Key Address on Integrating Indian Knowledge Systems in North-East Higher Education

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Prof Manabendra Dutta Choudhury, Vice-Chancellor of Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya (RTV), Hojai, is participating in the Round Table of North-East Vice-Chancellors, organised by Rastriya Raksha University (RRU), Pasighat campus, at Pasighat on August 10 and 11. The conference was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh.

On August 11, Prof Choudhury will deliver a special address on 'Strategic Integration and Implementation of IKS in Higher Education: Possible Road Map for Vice-Chancellors,' focusing on integrating Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) into higher education and promoting India's intellectual heritage.

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