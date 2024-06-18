Assam: Senior Assam IPS Officer Shiladitya Chetia Dies by Suicide After Wife's Death

GUWAHATI: In a tragic sequence of events Shiladitya Chetia, senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer serving as secretary of home and political department in Assam government died by suicide on Tuesday. This heart-wrenching incident occurred shortly after he received news of his wife's death. Chetia's wife had been battling cancer for an extended period.

The news of Shiladitya Chetia's demise was confirmed. GP Singh, Director General of Police (DGP) in Assam disclosed the details. He revealed that Chetia, officer of the 2009 IPS batch took his own life within minutes. This tragic decision followed the news about his wife's passing. "In an unfortunate turn of events, Sri Shiladitya Chetia IPS 2009 RR, Secretary Home and Political Government of Assam, took his own life this evening, a few minutes after the attending physician declared the death of his wife who was battling cancer for a long time. Entire Assam Police family is in deep grief," said Assam Police chief.

The sudden and tragic loss of Chetia and his wife has left Assam Police community and wider public in profound shock and sorrow. Chetia was known for his dedication and commitment to his duties. His unexpected death has prompted an outpouring of condolences and tributes.

Sources within police department disclosed that Chetia had been by his wife's side throughout her prolonged illness. Immense stress and emotional burden of his wife's deteriorating health and eventual passing may have contributed to his tragic decision. DGP Singh extended his deepest condolences to Chetia's family.

Friends and colleagues were also addressed. Assam government and police department are expected to hold memorial services to honor lives of both Shiladitya Chetia and his wife. This tragedy underscores critical need for mental health support and counseling for those in high-stress professions. This is especially important when dealing with personal loss.

The Assam Police family along with state's residents mourn the passing of officer who served with distinction and commitment.