Assam Senior Citizen Forum's Demow Branch Celebrates Foundation Day with Daylong Programme

Demow: The foundation day of Assam Senior Citizen Forum’s Demow branch was held in the Demow Public Library with a daylong programme on Tuesday. On this occasion, the flag hoisting was done, besides paying tributes.

A chorus led by Sangita Guha Roy was sung on the occasion. The open session was organised with Tulan Bezbarua, president of the Assam Senior Citizen Forum Demow Branch, in the chair.

