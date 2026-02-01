Assam Senior Citizens’ Association concludes 11th mid-term conference in Hojai

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: The eleventh annual mid-term conference of the Assam Senior Citizens' Association-the sole government-recognized body representing citizens aged 60 years and above in the state-recently concluded at the Sahityarathi Bezbarua Bhawan in Hojai. Over 700 delegates from various districts across Assam graced the occasion, lending it exceptional grandeur.

The proceedings commenced with a health consultation and medicine distribution camp for senior citizens, organized under the aegis of the Assam Senior Citizens' Association and the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of Assam, at Hojai Girls' College. The camp was formally inaugurated by Hojai MLA Ramkrishna Ghosh, who exhorted the elderly attendees to embrace a healthy lifestyle through regular yoga practice.

The conference was inaugurated with a ceremonial flag hoisting. Conference President Baneshwar Khaund unfurled the Association's flag, while ten additional flags were hoisted by heads of thematic departments and distinguished committee members. This was followed by a solemn memorial observance, during which Executive President Prithuram Barua lit the sacred lamps and offered floral tributes. Reverential homage was paid to the late Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg in front of their portraits.

Under the chairmanship of President Baneshwar Khaund, the general body ratified the annual activity report, editorial summary, and audited accounts for the preceding year. Comprehensive deliberations ensued on the 17-point charter of demands consistently submitted to the state administration, culminating in the formulation of future action plans.

The inaugural plenary session was presided over by Lumding MLA Sibu Mishra. Chief Guest Dr. Pradip Thakuria elaborated on various state-sponsored welfare initiatives for senior citizens and urged the organization to foster greater unity. He also encouraged members to make full use of the available government facilities.

