Hojai: Child marriage awareness programme held on National Girl Child Day

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: On National Girl Child Day 2026, the Family Strengthening Programme (FSP) of SOS Children’s Village, Hojai, organized an awareness programme on child marriage at Hira Basti Cluster. Over 200 girls from Milik Basti, Hawaipur, Dhanuhar Basti, and Hira Basti clusters participated, aligning with the National Campaign Against Child Marriage (November 27, 2025 to March 8, 2026). Chief guest S Chowdhury, DSP (HQ), Hojai, along with Vidisha Gogoi (Assistant Professor of Law, Azmal Law College), Tagarabala Das (Panchayat President, Dimrupaar), and Bobita Bala Das (Ward Member, Hira Basti), graced the event. The programme opened with a welcome song by Bal Panchayat members. Chittaranjan Mohanty, Assistant Village Director, introduced FSP objectives, while Chitralekha Gogoi, Village in-charge, highlighted SOS initiatives for girls’ rights. Vidisha Gogoi explained the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA), 2006, its provisions, and legal consequences. Chief guest S Chowdhury urged girls to focus on goals, report harms, and noted Assam Government’s strict action against child marriage violations.

