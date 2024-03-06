Assam: Senior Congress leader of Dibrugarh District resigns

DIBRUGARH: Senior Congress member of Indian National Congress under Dibrugarh District Congress Committee Jawed Akhtar Khan, alias, Azad has resigned from the post of active member as well as primary member of Indian National Congress. “I, Jawed Akhtar Khan active member of Indian national Congress under Dibrugarh District Congress committee would like to resign from the post of active member as well as primary member of Indian National Congress. I have served the party for a period like 40 years but at present I am not satisfied with the present leadership of the APCC. So I’m tendering my resignation w.e.f 5/3/2024,” Jawed Akhtar Khan wrote on X. He is the senior most member of Dibrugarh district Congress and holds various positions.

