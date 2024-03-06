‘Mathai’ Award to be conferred on Dr Purna Narayan Sinha

Tezpur: The ‘Mathia’ Award, which is ‘The Leader’ in the Mandai Language, will be posthumously conferred upon late Dr. Purna Narayan Sinha for the year 2024, in conjunction with the 5th annual conference of the All Mandai People’s Association. Dr. Sinha, a resident of Tezpur, was renowned as an advocate, social worker, journalist, member of parliament, and trade unionist. The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 11 at Khamlai, Pathroghat, in the East Khashi Hills of Meghalaya. Dr. Parashmoni Sinha, the son of the late Dr. Purna Narayan Sinha, will receive the award on behalf of his father, said Pratap Barman, Chairman of the All Mandai People’s Association.”

