ASSAM: In a major crackdown on corruption, a senior assistant of the Assam Food and Civil Supplies Department has been arrested for accepting bribes for processing new licences. Gurupad Das, who posted at the office of the Director of Food and Public Supplies and Consumer Affairs at Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district, was caught red-handed in his office premises.



The Assam Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Directorate recently conducted the operation and arrested Das. He also allegedly accepted bribes from complainants seeking new licences which is the process that should have been straightforward but was manipulated for his own benefit



This case highlights efforts to tackle corruption in government agencies in the province. Corruption undermines public confidence and undermines the efficiency of public services. The sign underscores the commitment of lawmakers to eradicate such wrongdoing.



A complaint was filed against the accused officer. Das allegedly demanded a bribe in the complaint to expedite the issuance of a new license. Such corruption does not only violates the law but it fosters various obstacles for persons who legitimately apply for various kinds of government jobs.



The developments thus are a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by government agencies in terms of accountability and transparency in the public sector. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Directorate has assured further investigation into the matter to identify possible collaborators or systemic issues leading to such misconduct.

As the matter of arrest of Gurupada Das is expected to send a strong message to others involved in similar illegal activities in the labor movement. Efforts to promote integrity and ethics in the public service remain a top priority for the Federal Government.



As the investigation continues, the public awaits more details on the extent of corruption in this government agency and measures being taken to prevent such cases in the future. The prompt action of the Vigilance Department reflects the country’s commitment to maintaining integrity and impartiality in its administrative processes.