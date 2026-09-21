Assam: Tamulpur launches awareness drive to curb human-elephant conflict

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Tamulpur district administration has issued a public awareness message to prevent human-elephant conflict and ensure the safety of people and wild elephants under the theme, "Let us coexist for a safe Tamulpur."

The administration urged people to protect elephant habitats and corridors and avoid entering forests or movement routes for hunting, collecting firewood, grazing cattle or other activities. People were advised not to provoke, chase or harass elephants and to remain cautious while travelling through elephant movement areas, particularly at night, early morning and evening. They were also asked not to approach elephants for photographs or videos or try to scare them with firecrackers, loud music or fire.

Authorities have been directed to identify and address electrical hazards, including wires, poles and transformers, along elephant routes. Special emphasis was placed on scientific monitoring in the Kumarikata Range and regular checks of dangerous electrical connections. The administration warned against illegal electric fencing, exposed wires and unsafe electrical connections.

In case of an injured or dead elephant, people were advised not to approach or touch the animal and instead inform the Forest Department or district authorities. Officials were urged to ensure post-mortems, forensic sampling and transparent reports on causes of death. The administration called for greater public awareness, timely information-sharing and coordinated action to reduce accidents and protect elephant habitats and corridors. For emergency assistance, people can contact the Tamulpur district administration helpline at 93878 93394.

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