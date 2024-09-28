Assam: Senior journalist Bijay Kumar Bhattacharjee dies of massive cardiac attack

Silchar: Senior journalist Bijay Kumar Bhattacharjee breathed his last in the wee hours of Friday at his residence. He was 65. Bhattacharjee, who lost his son recently, left behind his wife and a daughter. Family sources said, Bhattacharjee died of massive cardiac attack while he was asleep. A prolific poet, Bhattacharjee earned much laurels and popularity for his poetry. Bhattacharjee who led a chequered life left his mark in journalism too. Bhattacharjee taught Bengali in a local college on part time basis. He was associated with almost all the leading dailies of Barak Valley.

