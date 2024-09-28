Assam: Meet for peaceful celebration of Durga Puja held in Sonitpur

Tezpur: A preparatory meeting for peaceful celebration of ensuing Durga Puja, Lakhsmi Puja and Kali Puja in the district was held on Friday under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Ankur Bharali, ACS at the conference hall-II of the District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur. Opening the meeting, the District Commissioner informed the gathering regarding the primary purpose of the meeting which was to discuss the various issues related to celebration of ensuing Durga Puja and Puja festivities in general in the district and to ensure the necessary coordination and cooperation among the various concerned stakeholders for smooth and peaceful celebration of the same.

Issues relating to application of permission by puja committees with necessary no objection certificates from concerned departments, puja pandal fitness, electricity connection fitness, complying with Pollution Control Board guidelines with regards to an environment friendly celebration, rules to be followed during immersion of idols were discussed in details. The District Commissioner emphasized the need for green celebration of the puja including use of bio-degradable products in idol making. He also informed the gathering that for immersion of idols on the day of Visarjan, time slots would be provided to each puja committee and urged that they comply with the designated time slots for a smooth and accident free Visarjan.

