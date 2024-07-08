Assam: Senior journalist Taz Uddin Barbhuiyan of Barak Valley dies at 72

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Veteran journalist of the Barak Valley Taz Uddin Barbhuiyan breathed his last on Saturday following prolonged multiple ailments. Barbhuiyan, the editor of Ei To Swadesh, a Bengali weekly published from Sonai, was 72, and left behind his wife, one son and a daughter. Apart from his profession as journalist, Barbhuiyan was actively associated with various social organizations and took a leading role in spreading education in his rural locality.

He was a lifelong member of the Barak Upatyaka Banga Sahitya O Samskriti Sammelon till his death. Family sources said, for last few months he was suffering from various old age related diseases. His last rite was performed at his family graveyard where almost one thousand people gathered to pay their last respect to the departed soul.

