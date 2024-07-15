Assam: Senior scribe of Nagaon Akhil Ch Das takes his last breath

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Senior scribe of Nagaon Akhil Ch Das, aged 61 years, suddenly breathed his last on Sunday afternoon at his residence located near Nagaon Gaushala due to an unbalanced sugar level in his blood.

Das was the former vice-president as well as adviser to the Nagaon Press Club and also served the All Assam Working Journalists’ Union as district president of the organisation.

As the news of his demise spread, the members of the Nagaon Press Club as well as other local organisations rushed to his residence and paid tribute to him. Das leaves behind his wife, son, and a host of relatives. His demise has cast a pall of gloom over the greater areas of Nagaon Gaushala.

Also Read: Young scribe Kaustovmoni Hazarika of Golaghat passes away (sentinelassam.com)