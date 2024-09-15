Assam: Sensation Grips Workers After Tragic Death and Injuries at Ethanol Plant in Darrang

MANGALDAI: Sensation has been prevailing among the workers of the ongoing ethanol plant at Singimari village under Sipajhar Police Station in Darrang district following the death of a worker and injury to two others on Saturday. All the three workers accidentally fell down from a height of about 25 meters of the ongoing construction site of the plant owned by Kamakhya Bio Fuel Pvt Ltd. The deceased worker has been identified as Sariful Islam of Barpeta district and the injured are Osman Gani and Nijamuddin. They were first rushed to hospitals at Bezera and Sipajhar then to GMCH for better treatment. The incident occurred at around 8:30 am.

Later the workers who belongs to different districts of the state alleged lack of necessary safety measures for the mechanical workers as per the provisions of the Labour Act. They also alleged lack of minimum medical emergency facilities, health and hygiene etc. The workers also demanded necessary compensation to the next of kin of the victim worker and also for the injured workers. An individual of the management of Kamakhya Bio Fuel Pvt Ltd told media at Sipajhar that KP construction company was given the responsibility for the erection work of the plant and he admitted loopholes in the safety measures. He assured executing necessary safety measures in the work site and also compensation to the victim workers as per the contract workers rights. Meanwhile Prakash Sonowal SP, Darrang told this correspondent over phone that till evening no complaint has been received by Darrang police.

