46,000 Candidates Set to Appear in ADR Exam in Lakhimpur; Prohibitory Order Issued for Security

LAKHIMPUR: Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE) for Grade III and IV posts is set to commence on Sunday, with stringent security measures in place to ensure a fair and transparent process. As per the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) for Grade-III posts, a total of 11,23,204 candidates will take the Grade III exams across 2,305 centers in the state on Sunday. Out of these centers, 429 have been classified as sensitive, primarily located in remote or far-flung areas, and will have additional security arrangements.

In Lakhimpur district, more than 46,000 candidates will appear in the written examination in all papers. In order to hold the examination in free, fair and transparent manner and to restrict the involvement of any undesired external influence, malpractices during the entire examination process, which might vitiate the peaceful environment in and around the examination venues, Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge, IAS, District Magistrate of Lakhimpur has promulgated prohibitory order under section 163 BNSS by issuing an order vide No. E. 121050/DFA/290707.

The order has prohibited gathering of people within the radius of 100 metres of each examination center other than candidates, scribes and officials engaged for conducting and monitoring of examination and carrying of mobile phones, even in switch off mode, by the candidates into the examination halls. Any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media devices such as smart watches, health bands, electronic pen/scanner, bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones or any other such devices either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device, calculator, pendrive, bits of paper, textual material printed or written and any item which could be used for adopting unfair means have also been prohibited in the examination hall. Violation of this promulgation will be punishable under relevant provision of law, the order added.

