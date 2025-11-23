Assam: Sensation over teenager’s unnatural death in childcare institute

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Sensation gripped Mangaldai town following the tragic suicide of a 15-year-old girl at a government-funded Child Care Institution (CCI) on Saturday.

The deceased was a resident of ‘Kasturi Sishu Griha’, a childcare home run by ‘Mangaldai Mahila Kalyan Samaj’, a non government organization in a rented building at Bamunpara. According to police, the girl hanged herself using the dupatta of her salwar kameez inside the toilet of the institution around 12 noon.

The victim, a resident of Gerimari area near Mangaldai, had lost both parents and was placed in the CCI along with her twin siblings in 2022 under the restoration and rehabilitation process.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances and mental state that led the adolescent girl to take the extreme step.

The body has been sent to Mangaldai Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety, supervision, and mental health support systems in child care institutions in the region. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

