Demand for investigation into and compensation for Manoj Tanti’s death

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The residents of Line No. 5 of Numaligarh tea estate expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Manoj Tanti, a resident of the same line. Prayers were offered for the eternal peace of his soul and condolences extended to the bereaved family. Teachers, students, parents, and the management committee of Numaligarh Line No. 5 Primary School, which Manoj’s son Aditya, a student of Class V, attends, also expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of the amiable Manoj, who died in a road accident. They have demanded a proper investigation into his death and urged that the bereaved family be granted due compensation.

