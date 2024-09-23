Assam: Sensational Daylight Robbery in Dudhnoi Town

Dudhnoi: A sensational robbery took place in the Dudhnoi region of the state where an armed gang invaded the residence of a local businessman and looted all valuables from the house. The incident took place in Dudhnoi and triggered a sharp sensation in the region.

A four-member gang invaded and stole over Rs 4.5 lakh from the residence of a businessman. The incident took place in the Shantipur locality of Dudhnoi during broad daylight. The gang of robbers were armed with several weapons including pistols, khukuri and daggers.

It must be noted that the robbery took place just 300-400 meters from the densely populated town area where the Dudhnoi Police Station is located. And this has raised concerns of the locals manifold.

The victim, Brindaban Das had moved into his new rented accommodation eight months ago and this is where the robbery took place. The gang of robbers also assaulted him during the robbery.

An armed robbery was reported in broad daylight on the A.T. Road of Guwahati on Friday. The robbers fled with cash and a mobile phone from an e-rickshaw driver named Ayaz Ali near a hotel in the Fancy Bazar area.

According to eyewitnesses, the robbers attempted to steal Ali's e-rickshaw but were unsuccessful. As they fled, they opened fire, although no injuries were reported. The incident occurred when the e-rickshaw driver, Ayaz Ali, was returning from Guwahati Railway Station after dropping passengers.

Ali recounted the ordeal, stating that two men boarded his vehicle and pulled out guns, demanding cash and his mobile phone. When nearby people intervened and tried to help, the assailants fired a warning shot before escaping. Ali later filed a complaint at Pan Bazar police station. "We have launched an investigation into the incident and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspects," confirmed an official from Pan Bazar police station.