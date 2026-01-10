Assam: Sensitization programmes held under BVMB in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: As part of the 100-day campaign under the Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (BVMB), block-level sensitization programmes were conducted at Naduar Development Block and Bihaguri Development Block in Sonitpur district.

The programme at Naduar Development Block was held on January 7, 2026, followed by a similar programme at Bihaguri Development Block on January 8, 2026.

The sensitization programmes saw active participation from Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members, officials of the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Shakhis, and Anganwadi workers. The sessions focused on creating awareness about the adverse impacts of child marriage and on strengthening collective efforts to achieve a child marriage-free society.

As part of the initiative, pledge-taking ceremonies were organized to reaffirm the commitment of all stakeholders towards preventing child marriage. Interactive sessions were also conducted to facilitate dialogue, address queries, and promote community-level action. In addition, IEC materials related to child marriage prevention were distributed among participants in both blocks.

The programmes were facilitated by the Chairperson, Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Sonitpur, and the Deputy Chief, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Sonitpur, who acted as resource persons and shared valuable insights on legal provisions, child rights, and the role of the community in preventing child marriage.



