Awareness programmes on child marriage and dog bite held at Dhing College

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Women's Cell of Dhing College organized an awareness programme on 'Child Marriage Free India' at the college premises on Tuesday.

The event was held under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Govt of India, and Department of Higher Education, Govt of Assam. Krishna Nath Bora, a prominent social worker and Secretary of the cultural organization 'Arhi,' attended the event as the resource person. She urged students to raise awareness against child marriage and appealed to parents to be vigilant.

In his inaugural speech, Principal Dr Biman Hazarika highlighted the need to eradicate child marriage, a social evil, and called upon everyone to be aware and proactive. The programme was anchored by Anita Biswa Sarma, Secretary of the Women's Cell. Dr Purnima Das Bora, Chairperson of the Women's Cell, and Dr Snigdha Mahanta, Vice-Principal, also spoke on the occasion. Students of Dhing College and office-bearers of the students' union attended the event.

Earlier, another awareness programme on the safe conduct around dogs and first aid in case of dog bite was also organized at the college, where Kangjana Devi, Counsellor at Dhing FRU, spoke as the resource person, advising students on coping mechanisms and government helplines like UMMEED portal.

