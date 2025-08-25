CM distributes cheques amounting to Rs 10,000 each to 18,370 women under MMUA

GUWAHATI: Following his visits to the Nalbari and Jagiroad constituencies, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today took part in the second phase of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan (MMUA), distributing cheques to members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in the Margherita constituency. A total of 18,370 beneficiaries, comprising 16,603 from rural areas and 1,767 from the municipal area, received cheques amounting to Rs. 10,000 each under the scheme.

At an event held at the Dehing Sports Complex in Margherita, Dr Sarma highlighted the government’s continuous support for SHGs in Assam. This support has included the provision of financial assistance and facilitation of bank loans. He noted that women involved in these groups have become familiar with banking systems, engaged in the production of goods, and achieved self-sufficiency. Currently, Assam has 4 lakh SHGs with approximately 40 lakh women participating. As a result of these efforts, 8 lakh women now earn over 1 lakh annually. He also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited some of these “Lakhpati Baideos” to Delhi to recognise their success, and the Assam government has been actively working to acknowledge their achievements. He expressed hope that more women in SHGs would follow this example.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the MMUA initiative was commenced to empower women financially, explaining that the scheme offers women Rs. 10,000 as seed capital in its first year. This amount could increase to Rs. 25,000 in the second phase and Rs. 50,000 in subsequent years if used for productive purposes. Women may use these funds either for group ventures or for individual activities such as weaving, animal husbandry, or starting a small business. Additionally, they could invest the funds in their husbands’ businesses if they choose. To support these endeavours, women would receive three days of training through the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission and Assam State Urban Livelihood Mission, he added.

Dr Sarma recalled the launch of the Orunodoi Scheme during the 2021 elections, noting that, contrary to the belief that it would be discontinued post-election, the scheme not only continued but also saw an increase in the subsidy amount – from Rs. 830 to Rs. 1,000, and then to Rs. 1,250. He stated that from this year, the scheme would help women purchase cooking gas cylinders, with each beneficiary receiving Rs. 1,500 per month. The Orunodoi scheme, he added, would now benefit about 36 lakh women.

Earlier, Chief Minister Dr Sarma inaugurated a significant scientific waste management project in Tinsukia district – the Material Recovery Facility and Waste to Compost Plant in Margherita. Built at a cost of nearly Rs. 6 crores by the Tinsukia district administration and the Margherita Municipal Board, the plant would process 50 metric tonnes of municipal waste daily. He also planted a neem tree at the project site, a press release said.

