Assam: Serious Allegations of Mental Harassment Against Nalbari District Commissioner Surface

GUWAHATI: Allegations of mental harassment and misconduct against the District Commissioner (DC) of Nalbari Assam are drawing attention. They originate primarily from Arpana Sarmah, a Circle Officer. The officer is based at Paschim Nalbari Revenue Circle. She submitted First Information Report (FIR) against DC Varnali Deka.

The accusations paints an alarming picture. They detail series of disturbing events. Sarmah according to accounts, turned to Nalbari Police Station. This occurred in early hours of a Wednesday. It was to lodge FIR against DC Deka.

The complaint tells a distressing tale. This is of prolonged mental harassment possibly suffered by Sarmah at hands of DC. The FIR brings up incidents dating back to January 24 2024. Sarmah mentioned her inability to procure 62 traditional Assamese scarves on that date. These scarves, also called "gamochas" were intended for freedom fighters. They were also for their next of kin.

After this event, Sarmah states she faced relentless scrutiny. The scrutiny originated from DC Deka. It was reportedly done with malintent. The aim was allegedly to fault Sarmah on baseless grounds.

Sarmah gave more details on the matter stating she initially tried to resolve the issue. She did so by writing to Personnel Department. It happened on March 11, 2024. She requested extraordinary leave without an allowance. Alternatively, she wanted her letter to be treated as her resignation. However Sarmah alleges she was pressured into revoking the letter. It came from various quarters, according to her.

Consequently the situation allegedly escalated. It happened on May 7, during the electoral period. Sarmah had responsibilities at the issue and receipt counter. It was set at a local legislative assembly constituency. There she asserts, DC Deka humiliated her verbally over logistical concerns. Prompted by this Sarmah decided to record the encounter.

In a rather disquieting development, Sarmah argues that DC Deka tried to confiscate her phone. This event occurred even after she stopped recording she says. This led Sarmah to worry about her personal safety. Deka's alleged habit of carrying weapon enhanced Sarmah's alarm. She then, a bit hastily sought refuge. She filed a report at the Nalbari Police Station.