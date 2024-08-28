Assam Set To Introduce Law Mandating Six Months Prior Notice For Inter-Religious Marriage

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing an assembly session on August 27, said that the state government is set to introduce a law in April 2025 which will make it compulsory for individuals to give six months' notice before marriage.

He stated that marriage is a legally recognized and respected institution but complained that this scared institution is getting disregarded due to people eloping.

The new law aims to solve this issue by mandating prior registration or notification. The Assam CM shed light on concerns arising over couples meeting on social media, changing their names and falling in love. CM Sarma is of the view that these ill-practices undermines the institution of marriage.