Assam Set To Introduce Law Mandating Six Months Prior Notice For Inter-Religious Marriage

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing an assembly session on August 27, said that the state government is set to introduce a law in April 2025 which will make it compulsory for individuals to give six months' notice before marriage.
He stated that marriage is a legally recognized and respected institution but complained that this scared institution is getting disregarded due to people eloping.
The new law aims to solve this issue by mandating prior registration or notification. The Assam CM shed light on concerns arising over couples meeting on social media, changing their names and falling in love. CM Sarma is of the view that these ill-practices undermines the institution of marriage.
He claimed that the sanctity of the pious institution called marriage is getting defamed as some individuals misuse it by tying the knot by deceiving the partner under a false name on social media.
The Assam CM revealed that couples, whether Hindu marrying a Hindu or a Hindu marrying a Muslim or a Muslim marrying a Muslim, will have to inform the government or send notice 6 months prior to their marriage.
He asserted that getting married by running away from home or changing name can never be accepted in Assam.
It is worth mentioning that this new law will be included in the state amendments of the Special Marriage Act 1954, which currently has a provision of issuing notice of one month. However, this new law will be applicable for inter-religious marriages only.
Moreover, the Assam CM also suggested that a debate regarding demographic changes concerning Hindus and Muslims in the state should take place.
He also highlighted the changing dynamics occurring in Lower Assam which has the potential to culminate into a human catastrophe.
CM Sarma concluded by stressing upon the significance of debating and ultimately resolving the Hindu-Muslim issue, which he considers as the most pressing matter in the state.
