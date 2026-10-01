Assam News

Assam: Seva Sankalp Abhiyan observed in Dibrugarh

As part of Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, a joint visit was conducted to Prerona Child Care Institution (CCI) by the Social Welfare Department and the Health Department on Wednesday.
Seva Sankalp Abhiyan
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A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: As part of Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, a joint visit was conducted to Prerona Child Care Institution (CCI) by the Social Welfare Department and the Health Department on Wednesday.

The visit was carried out by the District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO), District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), and the District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW) team, along with a medical team from Barbaruah.

Also Read: Sonitpur to Accept Fresh Orunodoi Applications During Seva Sankalp Abhiyan

Assam Health Department
Seva Sankalp Abhiyan
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