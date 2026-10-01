Assam: Seva Sankalp Abhiyan observed in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: As part of Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, a joint visit was conducted to Prerona Child Care Institution (CCI) by the Social Welfare Department and the Health Department on Wednesday.

The visit was carried out by the District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO), District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), and the District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW) team, along with a medical team from Barbaruah.

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