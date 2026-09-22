Sonitpur to Accept Fresh Orunodoi Applications During Seva Sankalp Abhiyan

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Sonitpur district administration has informed via a public notice that fresh applications under the Orunodoi scheme will be received during the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan (SSA) with effect from September 17, 2026.

The exercise is intended to cover genuinely needy Divyangjan and eligible women belonging to households having a member suffering from HIV, Thalassemia, Haemophilia, Cerebral Palsy, Leprosy, or Autism Spectrum Disorder, subject to the eligibility and exclusion criteria prescribed under the Orunodoi 3.0 Guidelines. Eligible applicants are required to submit the duly filled prescribed application form along with all required supporting documents.

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