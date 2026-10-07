Assam: Seva Sankalp Camp held at Saikhowa Development Block

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: The second Citizen-Centric Seva Sankalp Camp under the ongoing Seva Sankalp Abhiyan was held at Saikhowa Development Block in Sadiya Co-District on Sunday, bringing a range of government services and welfare schemes closer to citizens through a coordinated administrative outreach initiative. The camp facilitated 3,193 beneficiary registrations across 23 services, with 2,746 people participating in the day-long programme. The camp was graced by Member of Parliament, Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Constituency, Pradan Baruah; District Commissioner, Tinsukia, Sumit Sattawan; Co-District Commissioner, Sadiya, Sindhu N. Raghavan; along with other distinguished dignitaries, senior officials and representatives of various government departments.

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