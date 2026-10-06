Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan Brings Welfare Schemes and Medical Services to Harangajao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HARANGAJAO: The third phase of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan was organised at the Cultural Hall in Harangajao town under Harangajao Block on Sunday, aimed at taking various welfare schemes and essential services directly to the people. The camp facilitated access to several Government of Assam and Government of India schemes, including Orunodoi, PM-KISAN, Kisan Credit Card (KCC), and Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY.

Besides providing assistance in availing government benefits, the camp also included medical screening services for the local residents.

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