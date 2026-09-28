Assam: Seva Sankalp Evaluation begins at Tezpur Government Higher Secondary School

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A three-day constituency-level evaluation of students participating in the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan began at Tezpur Government Higher Secondary School.

The evaluation is being organised by the Gabhru Education Block for the winners of painting, speech and quiz competitions conducted earlier in schools under the Gabhru, Balipara and Naduar education blocks within No. 67 Tezpur Legislative Assembly Constituency. The constituency-level evaluation is being held on September 26, 28 and 29 to select the winners from among the successful participants.

The programme was held in the presence of school Principal Manju Baroi and conducted by Nilo Ujwal Sharma, Inspector of Schools, Tezpur, and In-charge Block Elementary Education Officer of Gabhru Education Block. Additional District Commissioner James Aind, who is in charge of the Education Department, attended the programme. Noted film actor and artist Arun Nath, sculptor Harinayan Das and eminent artist Ajay Dev were present as invited judges.

Also Read: Sonitpur to Accept Fresh Orunodoi Applications During Seva Sankalp Abhiyan