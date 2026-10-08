Assam: Seva Setu Abhiyan facilitates around 2,200 government services in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: As part of the ongoing 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan,' being observed from September 17 to October 17, 2026, to commemorate 25 years of public service by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, Seva Setu Abhiyan Camps are being organised across Assam from October 1 to October 10, 2026, with the objective of taking various government welfare schemes and citizen-centric services closer to the people. As part of the initiative, Seva Setu Abhiyan Camps under Naduar Development Block and Sootea Development Block of Sonitpur district were held on Wednesday at the premises of the Co-District Commissioner's Office of Naduar Co-District at Kusumtola, Naduar.

District Commissioner, Sonitpur, Ananda Kumar Das, visited the camp and reviewed the arrangements and services being extended to the public.

Around 2,200 services were facilitated through the Seva Setu Camps under Naduar and Sootea Development Blocks on Wednesday. Of these, around 1,400 services were facilitated under Naduar and around 800 services under Sootea.

Also Read: Assam: Over 350 Beneficiaries Attend Seva Setu Outreach at Diyungbra Block