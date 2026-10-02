Assam: Over 350 Beneficiaries Attend Seva Setu Outreach at Diyungbra Block

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Seva Setu programme under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan was launched at Diyungbra Block on Thursday to bring essential government services and healthcare closer to the people. Local MLA Rupali Langthasa visited the programme and interacted with residents, beneficiaries, and officials. She appreciated the coordinated efforts of various departments, healthcare personnel, and volunteers.

The daylong programme was held at the Diyungbra Block Office and the adjoining Public Health Centre. More than 350 beneficiaries attended the outreach programme. The Seva Setu initiative will next be held at Harangajao Block on October 3.

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