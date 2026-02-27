Assam: Seven-Day NSS special camp concludes at adopted village of Tezpur Girls’ College

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Girls’ College, Tezpur concluded a seven-day special camp at Puniaini M.E. School in Puniaini village, the college’s adopted village. The camp was organised under the supervision of NSS Programme Officer and Hindi Department faculty member Barnali Devi.

Throughout the camp, NSS volunteers conducted various activities focusing on cleanliness, women’s empowerment, and the physical, mental, and educational development of children. Awareness programmes with invited resource persons were also held. The enthusiastic participation of the school students and the cooperation of local residents contributed significantly to the success of the camp.

The closing ceremony featured a colourful cultural programme presented by NSS volunteers. A Bodo group dance was performed by Himadri Mushahary, Niha Bodo, Muni Devi Thapa, Udanshree Basumatary, Tina Pradhan, Bina Tamang, Uwalmesha Sangma, and Purnima Bodo. Reema Devi and Himashree Sharma presented a Nepali dance, while Manjun Nehar, Sadia Khatun, Farida Khatun, Noor Fatema, and Mahmuda Sultana performed Zikir. Nibedita Devi presented a Bihu dance.

College Principal Dr. Tapan Kumar Kalita, attending the closing ceremony, highlighted the importance and social relevance of the NSS. The event was also attended by History Department faculty member Dr. Pallab Bhattacharya, CRC Keshab Barman, village head Musaddar Haque, headmistress Anowara Begum, and teachers Mukul Kalita, Iftikhar Hussain, Amina Khatun, and Babul Karmakar. Certificates were distributed to all participants on the final day.

