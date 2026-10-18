Assam: Seven fishermen allegedly assaulted by group at Kurihamari Char

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A sensational incident has been reported from Garighat in Kurihamari Char under the Barkhetri constituency, where seven fishermen were allegedly assaulted by a group of people while fishing in the Brahmaputra river on Friday afternoon.

According to the allegations made by the victims, the fishermen were catching fish in the river at Garighat when a group of people from Bhakuwamari, under the jurisdiction of Garimari police station in Kamrup district, allegedly forced them onto a boat and assaulted them for fishing in the river. They further claimed that they were subsequently taken to Bhakuwamari, where they were allegedly assaulted again before being handed over to Garimari police station, from where they were later taken home by their family members.

The seven fishermen have been identified as Sahar Ali, Miran Hussain, Mohar Ali, Kadam Ali, Chanidul, Billal Ali, and Anar Ali.

A video purportedly showing the alleged assault has already gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the incident.

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