Guwahati GMCH Doctor Arrested Following Shocking Sexual Assault Allegations Inside Cabin

Bhangagarh Police have arrested Dr. Rishikesh, a surgeon at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), after a young woman accused him of sexual assault inside his examination cabin. The incident occurred on October 15, 2026, when the complainant visited the hospital to show her fiancé's medical reports.

According to the police, the doctor allegedly sent the victim's relative out of the room, locked the door, and forced her to undergo an unnecessary physical examination. The woman alleged that the doctor pulled down her trousers and touched her inappropriately without consent.

"I started feeling uncomfortable, but I did not say anything initially because he was a doctor. We know the difference between a good touch and a bad touch. That was a bad touch," the victim stated in her complaint.

The police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for sexual harassment and endangering personal safety. Law enforcement confirmed that interrogation is underway following his arrest. Concurrently, the GMCH administration has ordered an internal departmental inquiry into the matter.