Assam: Several Organisations Protest Against Gossaigaon Rape Case

Gossaigaon: The incident of rape of a girl in Gossaigaon, continued to trigger a sensation in the region. Representatives of multiple organisations and associations demanded immediate action regarding the same.

The Kokrajhar district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kabita Basumatary also expressed her concern regarding the indecent. A team led by Kabita Basumatary went to the Kokrajhar Sadar Police Station and met with the police officials. They demand the police take immediate action to arrest the culprits and to ensure that they get the necessary punishment for their actions. Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council, Reorewa Narzihari also strongly condemned the incident and demanded severe punishment for the accused.

Similarly, members of multiple other organisations including Bodo National Students Union as well as All Assam Tribal Students Union also condemned the incident with very harsh words. They also demanded that the accused persons be hanged till death to make an example out of them. The protesters also called on the local police to ensure that all the remaining accused persons also be arrested within a time frame of 24 hours.

While sensation still prevails in Assam because of the recent incident of rape in Dhing of Nagaon, the kidnapping of 2 girls in a gang of around 8 men took place in Gossaigaon. The police have been able to arrest 3 of the 8 accused. The kidnappers raped one of the girls, who remains under medical care for her critical condition. Members of several organisations have demanded that police take necessary action towards the arrest of all persons involved in the crime. A large number of local people have come out in demand of punishment of the culprits. Meanwhile, the local police are in search of all the accused and are questioning those who might be connected with the accused persons.