Assam: Severe drought in Uriamghat; Rengma irrigation project lies incomplete

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The severe drought prevailing in the Uriamghat area under the Sarupathar sub-division has pushed farmers into a deep crisis. Due to the lack of rainfall, paddy seedlings are on the verge of drying up, while vast stretches of agricultural land have remained uncultivated. Farmers from several villages, including Jordolong, Bordondi, Nabajyoti, Napathar, and Haripur, have been unable to continue cultivation because of the lack of irrigation facilities.

The Rs 17.50 crore Rengma irrigation project, whose construction began in 2011, remains incomplete, with the main canals intended to carry water to the agricultural fields in Uriamghat B-Sector lying unfinished.

The locals have urged the Government of Assam and the Irrigation Department to immediately complete the unfinished work, ensure irrigation water reaches the agricultural fields, and conduct an impartial investigation into the delay in completion.

Also Read: Assam Drought Affects Tea Industry & Production