Assam: Severe erosion by Dikhow puts Nazira at risk; locals block road in protest

A Correspondent

NAZIRA: With the onset of the monsoon, alarming erosion along the embankments of the Dikhow River has triggered widespread fear among residents of Nazira, as rising water levels and artificial flooding threaten several localities.

According to reports, continuous rainfall and the swelling waters of the Dikhow River have caused severe erosion across multiple embankment points, posing a grave danger to nearby villages and urban areas. The worst-affected locations include Bihubar Barshila, Lakhimijan, Sundar Pukhuri, Bauli Maidam, Mout Gaon, Kumar Gaon, Komar Gaon, Upper Nazira, Amolapatti in Nazira town, Na-Mati Gorakhiya Dol, Mothiachiga, Mesagar Gohain Chuk, Bogidol Panichuk, etc.

Particularly concerning is the situation in Ward No. 7 of Nazira town, where a significant portion of the embankment at Amolapatti has started collapsing rapidly. Residents in adjoining areas are living under constant fear as the erosion inches closer to residential zones.

Locals allege that despite repeated appeals to the authorities concerned, no effective measures have been taken so far to prevent erosion. The situation worsened overnight due to heavy rainfall and the surging river current, intensifying the threat to life and property.

In protest against the inaction, residents on Sunday morning blocked vehicular movement along the embankment road, demanding immediate intervention. They warned that if the authorities continue to remain indifferent, they will be compelled to launch a democratic mass agitation on the streets. The situation remains tense as people await urgent steps from the administration to prevent a potential disaster.

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