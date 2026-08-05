Assam: Severe erosion threatens historic Kahai Spur at Maijan in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Severe riverbank erosion has been reported at the historic Kahai Spur (Spur No. 1) along the Brahmaputra at Maijan in Dibrugarh, raising serious concerns among locals. The spur, whose foundation stone was laid in 1955, has developed significant erosion.

It is located adjacent to the main embankment and serves as the longest and one of the most crucial protective spurs safeguarding Dibrugarh town from the Brahmaputra’s erosion.

The erosion at the Kahai Spur has triggered panic among the residents of Maijan, who fear that any further damage to the structure could pose a grave threat to the historic town of Dibrugarh.

“Geo-bags dumping is only a temporary solution. We need a permanent solution to save Dibrugarh from unabated erosion, which is posing a threat to the existence of the historic city,” said Bhaskar Jyoti Saikia, a resident of Dibrugarh.

Saikia added, “This spur was made through boulder pitching and iron framing. Some boulders have already been eroded into the river.”

“We need a scientific solution to solve the erosion problem of Dibrugarh. Two years back, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) had surveyed the area and suggested a mega bags project to solve the erosion. We want the government to look into the matter and take immediate steps. The entire 8.5 kms of the Dibrugarh Town Protection (DTP) Dyke area should be completely protected to save Dibrugarh from erosion,” Saikia said.

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