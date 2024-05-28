Assam: Severe Weather Causes Major Disruptions in North Guwahati, Ferry Ghats Washed Away, Barges Stranded

GUWAHATI: Incessant rainfall and strong winds have wreaked havoc in North Guwahati, washing away at least three ferry ghats and stranding barges that has prompted the suspension of ferry services and raised safety concerns.

In the wake of relentless weather conditions, three ferry ghats— Madhyamkhanda, Rajaduar and Majgaon—have been breached by strong currents of the Brahmaputra River. Kamrup district administration preemptively suspended ferry services for past two days, anticipating perilous weather brought by Cyclone Remal. Despite these precautionary measures. No emergency relief services have been provided exacerbating the challenges faced by affected communities.

The suspension of all ferry services on Brahmaputra including fishing activities in Kamrup district, was enforced from Monday to Tuesday. This decision was made to mitigate risks associated with anticipated strong winds and heavy rainfall. However, damage to ferry ghats has left local population stranded. They are in urgent need of assistance.

In a related incident, two barges loaded with construction materials drifted from Machkhowa to Pandu Temple Ghat in Guwahati due to gusty winds. These barges originally stationed at a construction site on Brahmaputra, have become stranded at Pandu Temple Ghat. This raises concerns. There are worries about safety of ongoing construction projects and potential hazards posed by these immobilized vessels.

The situation underscores the vulnerability of region's infrastructure to severe weather events. Local administration is under pressure. They must not only restore damaged ferry ghats but also ensure safety of construction projects along the river.

The community has been left in a precarious situation with transportation and daily activities severely disrupted. The need for swift emergency relief services is critical as the restoration of ferry services is necessary to mitigate further impact on the local population authorities are urged to take immediate action. They must address infrastructure damages and provide necessary aid to affected residents.