Assam: Cyclone Remal Wreaks Havoc in Assam, Causing Casualties and Injuries

GUWAHATI: Cyclone Remal struck Assam on Tuesday leaving a path of destruction in its wake. The severe weather caused by the cyclone led to the uprooting of numerous trees. Electricity poles were also affected. This created hazardous conditions for residents. Tragically, a student from Morigaon district’s Gurukul School lost his life. This occurred when a large tree fell on the tempo. He was traveling to school. The victim, identified as Kaushik Amphi from Dhupguri succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

In a similar incident, a school bus from St. Ursala Higher Secondary School in Dhekiajuli was hit by an uprooted tree. Several students inside were injured. The injured were promptly taken to a nearby hospital and are receiving medical treatment.

Additionally in Nagaon, man named Zakir Hussain was injured. This occurred when a tree fell on him during the storm. He was taken to the hospital. He is currently receiving treatment.

The cyclone also caused significant damage to infrastructure in Nagaon. Massive tree fell on a hostel at Nagaon District Education and Training Institute in Samaguri. It obstructed the road that connects Velougori to Geruamukh. Fortunately, no reports of injuries from this incident exist.

In Guwahati, the cyclone’s strong winds uprooted numerous trees. Additionally, electricity posts were affected. This caused major disruptions. It posed significant risks to public safety. Authorities working to clear debris aim to restore normalcy as quickly as possible.

Residents were urged to stay indoors. They must exercise caution. Cleanup and repair efforts continue across affected areas and emergency services are on high alert. They are responding to incidents and also aiding those in need.

Cyclone Remal's impact on Assam underscores need for heightened preparedness. It also emphasizes robust response mechanisms. This is to mitigate effects of such natural disasters in future.