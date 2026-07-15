Assam: SFI holds protest demanding solutions to educational and civic issues at Mukalmua

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Barkhetri Regional Committee of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) on Monday staged a protest demonstration at Mukalmua in Assam's Nalbari district, raising a series of demands related to education, public infrastructure, and social welfare.

The protesters took out a rally from Mukalmua Chowk Bazaar and marched to the office of the Barkhetri Revenue Circle Officer, shouting slogans against the government before staging a demonstration.

The student organisation demanded the establishment of a modern science laboratory at Barkhetri College, the introduction of a Commerce stream at the undergraduate level, construction of a students' hostel, immediate repair of the Hajo-Doulashal road, improvement of infrastructure at Mukalmua Civil Hospital along with 24-hour electricity supply, and the introduction of Science and Commerce streams at Uttar Kampith College, Jagara.

SFI also sought a proper investigation into the alleged financial irregularities involving the former principal of Barbhag College, protection of government schools, provincialisation of venture schools, adequate supply of textbooks and polyester-free uniforms to students, an end to alleged irregularities in NEET and UG examinations, abolition of the National Testing Agency (NTA), removal of anomalies in the four-year undergraduate programme, and protection of the public education system.

Addressing the gathering, SFI state committee member Utpala Das strongly criticised the State Government and expressed concern over the closure of more than 12,000 government educational institutions in Assam over the years.

Reacting to the recent warning by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma that SFI activists could be arrested under the National Security Act (NSA), Das challenged the chief minister, describing him as 'fearful,' and asserted that SFI would continue its struggle for the rights of students, farmers, workers, and ordinary people.

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